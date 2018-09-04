Kim Kardashian attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian captured a sweet moment between son Saint and daughter Chicago. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian's son holds his baby sister in a cute new photo.

Kardashian, 37, captured the sweet moment between 2-year-old son Saint West and 7-month-old daughter Chicago West over Labor Day weekend.

The picture shows Saint smiling as Chicago sits on his shoulders. Kardashian warded off any potential mom-shamers in the caption.

"Wild Hair Don't Care. *Don't worry I'm holding her up from the back," she wrote.

Kardashian is parent to Saint, Chicago and 5-year-old daughter North West with her husband, rapper and designer Kanye West. She told her followers in August that Saint and Chicago are "inseparable."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star previously told People Saint is "obsessed" with having a younger sister. She said the toddler also loves his cousins, including Stormi Webster and True Thompson.

"Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he's like 'I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!' He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute," Kardashian said.

"They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably most excited about all the babies," she added.