Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Celebrity cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West got cozy at a slumber party.

Stormi's mom, Kylie Jenner, shared a picture Tuesday of the infant's sleepover with Chicago, the younger daughter of Jenner's sister Kim Kardashian.

The picture shows Stormi and Chicago, both 7 months old, wearing matching pink pajamas. The pair lounge on pink bedding with pink accessories, including a brush and butterfly toy, strewn nearby.

"slumber party," Kylie wrote, adding a pink bow emoji.

Kylie gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, just two weeks after Kim welcomed Chicago via surrogate. The pair's sister Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, in April.

"The three little girls are gonna grow up together," Kim told Entertainment Tonight in June. "Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that's really exciting."

Khloe posted a new photo of True on Tuesday.

"You are my sunshine! My only sunshine," she captioned the picture.

Kim is also parent to 5-year-old daughter North West and 2-year-old son Saint West. She previously told People Saint is "obsessed" with his younger sister and little cousins.

"Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he's like, 'I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!' He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute," she said.