Kanye West (R) and Kim Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kanye West (L) with his wife Kim Kardashian. West discussed how unhappy he was with Nick Cannon and Drake on social media in relation to Kardashian. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Kanye West voiced his displeasure with Drake, Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford on Instagram Thursday, due to issues relating to his wife, Kim Kardashian.

West expressed his disappointment with the three across several videos on Instagram that show the rapper talking to the camera while walking outside.

"I just wanted to express some things that are not sitting right with my spirit," West begins his lengthy rant.

West's main issues include Cannon discussing Kardashian's body during an interview with VladTV -- Cannon and Kardashian previously dated -- and Drake not doing anything to stop rumors about his hit song "In My Feelings" being about Kardashian.

With Beckford, West referenced how the model recently had a feud with Kardashian on Twitter, saying he didn't personally care for Kardashian's body. Kardashian then faced backlash online for being homophobic after she responded to Beckford by calling him sis.

"So, period is like don't speak on nobody from my family, nothing that can be mentioned on my wife, period!" West said.

"In My Feelings," which is centered around a woman named Kiki, is rumored to be about Kardashian because Kiki is the reality star's family nickname.

West's comments about Drake come after the 41-year-old attempted to bury the hatchet with him on Twitter over a separate incident -- Drake's feud with West collaborator Pusha T. That dispute spawned two diss tracks: Drake's "Duppy Freestyle," which included lyrics about West, and Pusha T's "The Story of Adidon," which revealed Drake is a father.

Drake, on Thursday, was featured on a new song released by French Montana titled "No Stylist" that features the hitmaker seemingly dissing West and his Adidas-made Yeezy 350s sneakers.

"Keep it a G, I told her don't wear no 350s 'round me," Drake raps on the track.