WWE Hell in a Cell: Brock Lesnar spoils Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar interrupted the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman inside Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

The Beast made a surprise appearance and entered the arena during the closing moments of the bout, which also featured Reigns' Shield partners Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose getting involved along with Strowman's running mates Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

The main event began with just Reigns and Strowman, however, alongside special guest referee Mick Foley. The hard-hitting bout featured Reigns and Strowman throwing each other into Hell in a Cell's steel structure and using a number of weapons including steel steps, a chair, a kendo stick and a table.

Reigns was able to knock Strowman and himself out momentarily after he delivered a Spear to Strowman through a table. That is when Ziggler and McIntyre -- who had defeated Rollins and Ambrose earlier in the night to retain their Raw Tag Team Championships -- entered the arena and attempted to go into the Hell in a Cell through its locked door.

Ambrose and Rollins then quickly arrived, resulting in an outside brawl between all four men which was eventually taken to the very top of the Hell of the Cell cage. After Ambrose used a kendo stick with great success, Ziggler tried to escape by climbing back down until he was met by Rollins. After a number of punches, both men fell off the cage and into the commentary tables below.

Lesnar's music then hit, with the former Universal Champion kicking down the Hell in a Cell door with ease. Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman was also present, as he used pepper spray on Foley. Lesnar, inside the ring, used chunks of the broken table to punish both Reigns and Strowman before delivering an F-5 to both men.

A referee who arrived to replace Foley, would make the call to end the match in a no contest after witnessing how Reigns and Strowman were incapacitated, thus keeping Reigns the Universal Champion.

The second Hell in a Cell match Sunday took place between Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. The brutal confrontation ended up becoming one of the most violent Hell in a Cell matches in history, as Orton attempted to torture Hardy inside the unforgiving structure.

One stomach-churning moment involved Orton inserting a screwdriver into Hardy's earlobe. The Viper used the tool to twist and pull on Hardy's earlobe as the high flyer screamed in pain.

The match ended when Hardy climbed to the roof of the cage and swung from the Cell onto an empty table that contained Orton until he escaped. Orton then pinned Hardy for the three count, after arguing with the referee who wanted to stop the contest.

Also at Hell in a Cell, Ronda Rousey defended her Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss.

Bliss, for the first time in Rousey's WWE career, made the Baddest Woman on the Planet look vulnerable as she concentrated on Rousey's injured ribs.

Rousey would recover, however, as she eventually grew angry from Bliss mocking her and continually kicking her in the ribs. The champ ended things when she brought Bliss down with a Samoan Drop followed by the Armbar. Bliss tapped out immediately, keeping Rousey the Raw Women's Champion.

Other moments from Hell in a Cell included The New Day successfully defending their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against Rusev Day during the kickoff; Becky Lynch defeating Charlotte Flair to become the new Smackdown Women's Champion; AJ Styles defeating Samoa Joe in controversial fashion to retain the WWE Championship; and The Miz and Maryse defeating Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella.

The Miz and Maryse won after Maryse was able to surprise Bella with a sudden pin that the Total Divas star was unable to escape from as the referee counted to three. The Mixed Tag Team Match had featured Bryan and Bella dominating throughout, with the married couple at one point both delivering Yes Kicks to their heated rivals in the middle of the ring.