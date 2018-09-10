Sept. 10 (UPI) -- WWE has announced that Renee Young will be joining the Raw announce team full-time, making her the first woman to do so.

Young will be taking her seat at the commentator's table alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves on Monday for Raw.

She is replacing veteran commentator Jonathan Coachman, also known for his time on ESPN, as he becomes the new host of WWE's pay-per-view kickoff shows starting with Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16.

Young, who was normally featured as a backstage reporter across WWE programming and has served as host on a number of pay-per-view kickoff shows, became the first woman to call an entire episode of Raw in August when she joined the Raw announce team as a guest commentator.

Young also provides commentary for WWE's Network exclusive tournament, the Mae Young Classic alongside Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Chief Brand Officer of WWE and Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon congratulated Young on Twitter Monday. "I am so proud of @ReneeYoungWWE for becoming the first ever female commentator on #RAW! #YouDeserveIt! I can't wait to hear her perspective every Monday Night! #Evolution," she said.