Jayne Houdyshell attends the Tony Awards on June 12, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Elizabeth Marvel attends the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 30, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pedro Pascal attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Great Wall" on February 15, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Ruth Wilson attends the British Academy Film Awards on February 18. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Ruth Wilson and Pedro Pascal have joined a new Broadway production of King Lear.

Deadline confirmed the 36-year-old English actress and 43-year-old Chilean-American actor will star in an upcoming revival of the William Shakespeare tragedy.

Wilson, known for playing Alison on The Affair, will portray Lear's daughter Cordelia and the Fool. Pascal, who played Oberyn in Game of Thrones Season 4, will portray the Earl of Gloucester's son Edmund.

Elizabeth Marvel, Jayne Houdyshell, Aisling O'Sullivan and John Douglas Thompson have also joined the production. Marvel will play Goneril, with Houdyshell as Gloucester, O'Sullivan as Regan and Thompson as the Earl of Kent.

British actress Glenda Jackson was previously announced as Lear. She previously portrayed the character in a 2016 production in London, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sam Gold (Fun Home) will direct the new King Lear, which features an original score from Philip Glass. Scott Rudin will serve as lead producer.

King Lear begins previews Feb. 28 at the Golden Theatre in New York before opening April 4.