Al Roker (R) and Sheinelle Jones attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on January 7. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Al Roker (R) and Deborah Roberts attend the Chaplin Award Gala on April 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Al Roker will play Old Joe in a Broadway production of "Waitress." File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Longtime weatherman Al Roker is headed to Broadway.

The 64-year-old Today weather anchor announced on Wednesday's episode of the NBC morning show that he will appear in the musical Waitress.

"I'm going to Broadway!" Roker told his co-anchors. "It's hard to believe, but starting October 5th, I will be in Waitress for six weeks. I'm going to be singing!"

"They called and asked and for some reason, they want to try to shut this thing down," he joked. "They said, 'We're paying you in pie!' It's very exciting."

Roker also shared the news in a pair of tweets Wednesday. The weather anchor previously appeared in the Broadway comedy The Play What I Wrote.

"It's a #pie in the sky today as I prepare to join the cast of @WaitressMusical on #Broadway as Joe! See you at the #diner October 5 through November 11!" the star wrote.

"From the #whataretheythinking department! I am joining @NicoletteKloe and the cast of the #Broadway show @WaitressMusical on October 5th as #OldJoe," he added. "Hope you'll come see us."

Waitress confirmed the news on its own account.

"Weather Alert! It's pie in the sky today as @alroker announces his Broadway debut in Waitress! See him Oct 5 - Nov 11 as Joe!" the post reads.

Waitress is based on the 2007 film of the same name, and was adapted into a musical by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. Nicolette Robinson stars as Jenna, a waitress who unexpectedly becomes pregnant.