Megan Hilty, Josh Radnor to star in 'Little Shop of Horrors' at Kennedy Center

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Smash actress Megan Hilty, How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor and Aladdin Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart are to star as Audrey, Seymour and Audrey II in the musical Little Shop of Horrors this fall at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Directed by Mark Brokaw, the trio will perform seven shows Oct. 24-28 at the Eisenhower Theater.

Lee Wilkof, who played Seymour in the original 1982 stage show, will play the role of Mr. Mushnik in this production, which is part of the theater's Broadway Center Stage series.

"Well the Plant is outta the Bag! This Mean Green Mother from Outer Space is coming to DC @kencen! I can't wait!" Iglehart tweeted Thursday.

"Feed me," wrote Radnor in his own Twitter post.

The show is about employees of a flower shop who find themselves at the mercy of a man-eating, alien plant. It was adapted as a 1986 movie starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia, Bill Murray and Steve Martin.