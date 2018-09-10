John Legend earns EGOT status with Emmy win

John Legend arrives for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Legend completed his EGOT at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- John Legend made history Sunday by becoming to latest artist to earn EGOT status after winning an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Legend won the Emmy for variety special as a producer on NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert alongside composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice.

The trio became the 13th, 14th and 15th performers to have won throughout their career an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Legend is the first black man to complete the EGOT and ties Robert Lopez as the youngest man to earn the distinction.

Legend has won 10 Grammys, an Oscar alongside rapper Common for Best Original Song for "Glory" in the film Selma and a Tony for Best Revival of a Play for co-producing Jitney. The singer is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert at the main Emmy Awards on Sept. 17.

"When I got into the music business it was a dream of mine to win Grammys and have plenty of success as a musician and sell lots of records and tour around the world as a performer, but I never had a dream of winning an EGOT, I didn't even know what that was at the time," Legend told Variety after the win.

Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen posted on Twitter a photo of Legend, Webber and Rice holding up their Emmys. "EGOT GOATS," she said.

Past EGOT winners include Lopez, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Rodgers, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mike Nichols, Scott Rudin and Mel Brooks.