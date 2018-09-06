'Stranger Things' Halloween Horror Nights maze teased on Instagram

A post shared by Halloween Horror Nights (@horrornights) on Sep 5, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Universal Studios has released a collection of behind-the-scenes photos that tease the upcoming Stranger Things maze that is coming to Halloween Horror Nights.

The images, posted on Instagram Wednesday, showcase how the haunted maze recreates scenes and locations from the supernatural drama including Hawkins National Laboratory and the Upside Down world.

Universal also posted on YouTube a teaser trailer for the attraction that features music from the show and simulates becoming lost inside the Upside Down world.

Stranger Things will at the Universal Studio locations in Hollywood and Orlando as a part of Halloween Horror Nights starting on Sept. 14.

Universal has also announced that horror films Poltergeist and Halloween 4 will also be turned into haunted houses for the annual Halloween event.