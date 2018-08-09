Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Classic horror film Poltergeist will be reimagined as a haunted house at Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights event.

The haunted house will depict iconic scenes from the film as guests walk through a maze based on the Freeling family house that was built atop a ghost-filled cemetery.

Scary aspects from the film on display will be Poltergeist's iconic flickering television, the menacing Beast from beyond, vanishing walls, floating furniture and the creepy clown.

Universal Studios released a teaser trailer for the haunted house, featuring the flickering television along with the film's signature catchphrase, "They're here."

Poltergeist will be at the Universal Studio locations in Hollywood and Orlando starting on Sept. 14.

Universal previously announced Netflix's supernatural series Stranger Things will also be turned into a haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights.