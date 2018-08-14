Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Michael Myers is back to stalk guests at Universal Studios' annual Halloween Horror Nights event with a haunted house based on Halloween 4.

The haunted house will follow Myers on the hunt for his niece Jamie in the suburban town of Haddonfield on Halloween night.

Guests will navigate through a disturbing maze that also features the mental hospital Myers escapes from, Penney's Gas Station and Diner, where the killer claims his first victims, and series characters including psychiatrist Dr. Loomis.

Universal Studios released a teaser trailer announcing Myers' return, featuring the iconic horror character jumping at guests with a knife in hand while wearing his signature white mask and navy jumpsuit.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers will be at the Universal Studio locations in Hollywood and Orlando starting on Sept. 14.

Universal previously announced that Netflix's supernatural series Stranger Things and classic horror film Poltergeist will also be turned into a haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights.