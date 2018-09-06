Burt Reynolds, film icon dead at 82

Dinah Shore (R) welcomes Burt Reynolds on her show during a taping session on January 18, 1978. The show aired on February 3. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Burt Reynolds shaved off half of his mustache during an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson" on September 25, 1978 on a dare from Steve Martin. UPI File Photo | License Photo
Burt Reynolds (R) gives Barbara Mandrell a hug as they wait to be photographed after they were named Favorite All Around Male and Female Entertainers at the Ninth Annual People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, on March 18, 1983. Reynolds was also named the Favorite Motion Picture actor during the live CBS telecast. File Photo by Glenn Waggner/UPI | License Photo
"Boogie Nights" stars Julianne Moore (L), Burt Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg (R) pose during the film's premiere on October 15, 1997 at Mann's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, Calif. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Burt Reynolds (R) and his longtime companion Pam Seals arrive at the 55th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 18, 1998 in Beverly Hills. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Burt Reynolds poses on his way into the Toronto International Film Festival screening of "Beautiful" at the Elgin Theater on September 11, 2000 in Toronto, Canada. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Burt Reynolds waves to crowds in New York's Times Square during a TV appearance on August 19, 2002 to promote his TV movie, "Johnson's County War." File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Burt Reynolds arrives at "The Longest Yard" premiere in Los Angeles on May 19, 2005. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Burt Reynolds arrives on the red carpet at the "Dog Years" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22, 2017 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo