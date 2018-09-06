Dolores O'Riordan died from drowning, inquest says

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan, pictured here, died from drowning due to alcohol intoxication an inquest has said. Photo by the Cranberries/Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An inquest into the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has found that the music star died from drowning due to intoxication from alcohol.

The death was said to be accidental by a coroner. O'Riordan died in January at the age of 46. She was found submerged inside a hotel bathtub in London.

O'Riordan, who was in London for a recording session, was found to have an alcohol level that was four times the legal driving limit. Five empty miniature bottles of alcohol and one bottle of champagne were found at the hotel.

The inquest was held Thursday and was attended by the singer's mother, brothers and sister-in-law.

The Cranberries released a statement on Twitter Thursday following the inquest. "Today we continued to struggle to come to terms with what happened," the band said before offering their condolences to O'Riordan's family including her three children.

"Dolores will live on eternally in her music. To see how much of a positive impact she had on people's lives has been a source of great comfort to us. We'd like to say thank you to all of our fans for the outpouring of messages and their continued support during this very difficult time," they continued.