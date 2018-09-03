Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy arrive at the Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy arrive at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10 in New York City.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are now the parents of two little boys.

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Homeland star Claire Danes has given birth to her second child with her husband, Hannibal alum Hugh Dancy.

Danes' publicist Jodi Gottlieb confirmed the news of the baby boy's New York birth to USA Today on Saturday.

The child was born last Monday. His name has not been publicly disclosed yet.

Danes, 39, and Dancy, 43, have been married since 2009. They are also the parents of 5-year-old Cyrus Michael Christopher.

The actress revealed her pregnancy on The Howard Stern Show in April.

"I am pregnant," Danes declared. "I'm seriously preggo. ... I'm deep into my second trimester."

Showtime said last month the upcoming, eighth season of Homeland will be its last. Dancy can now be seen in the Hulu series The Path.