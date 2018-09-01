'General Hospital' icon Susan Brown dead at 86

"General Hospital" actress Susan Brown -- seen here in a 1975 publicity photo -- has died at the age of 86. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Susan Brown, the actress who played Gail Baldwin on General Hospital for decades, has died at the age of 86.

Her death was announced on Twitter Friday by others who work General Hospital. No cause was given.

"It's a very sad day in Port Charles as the wonderful Susan Brown ("Gail Baldwin") passed away today. My sincerest condolences to her family and to all who knew this amazing woman," executive producer Frank Valentini tweeted.

"Sad to say one of my best friends and costars Susan Brown passed away today she played Gail Baldwin @GeneralHospital my mother R.I.P. Susan I will miss all our laughs," Kin Shriner, who plays Scott Baldwin on the daytime drama, wrote in his own Twitter post.

"Kin I am so sorry for your loss. I will miss Susan too. She was so very special, on set and in friendship. I remember all the good times we shared on our @GeneralHospital #GH lunch breaks at at her amazing dinner parties at her beautiful home. RIP Susan + God Bless. @kinshriner," Jackie Zeman, who plays Bobby Spencer on the soap, responded to Shriner's tweet.

Brown played Gail on a recurring basis from 1977 to 2004. Her other TV credits include Murder, She Wrote, Santa Barbara, Mariah, Frasier and Port Charles.