Kristen Bell celebrates Dax Shepard's 14 years of sobriety

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell marked the 14th year of her husband Dax Shepard's sobriety with a supportive Instagram post this weekend.

"I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it," Bell wrote Saturday in a message that included a photo collage of Shepard with Bell and their two young daughters.

"I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night," she added. "You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when its needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when its needed most. You have become the fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow. I'm so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, but instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so."

The Good Place actress Bell, 38, and Parenthood alum Shepard, 43, have been married since 2013.