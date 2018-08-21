Craig Zadan -- producer of live musicals and awards shows -- dead at 69

Neil Meron and Craig Zadan talk about their 2018 television musical "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." Zadan died at the age of 69 Tuesday. Photo by Chris Haston/NBC

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Music theater and awards show producer Craig Zadan died Tuesday at his Hollywood Hills home. He was 69.

Variety said the cause of his death was complications from a recent shoulder-replacement operation.

"We are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theater, and television productions -- several of them joyous musicals -- was taken away so suddenly," NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said in a statement. "Craig's distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business."

Zadan and Neil Meron produced April's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert for NBC. Their next television collaboration was expected to be a 2019 live network production of the musical Hair.

Their previous productions for NBC include The Wiz and Hairspray. They also produced three Oscars telecasts for ABC 2013-15.

Playbill.com noted Zadan's stage and screen projects with Meron earned six Oscars, five Golden Globes, 17 Emmys, a Grammy and two Tonys.

Zadan is survived by his partner, Elwood Hopkins.