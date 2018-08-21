Trending Stories

Cardi B kicks off MTV VMAs, welcomes Shawn Mendes onstage
MTV VMAs: Camila Cabello, Cardi B win big
BTS shares track list for 'Love Yourself: Answer'
Noah Cyrus, boyfriend Lil Xan release new single
Jennifer Lopez accepts Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

Photo Gallery

 
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd attend 'Ant-Man' premiere in Tokyo

Latest News

Method developed to test new Parkinson's therapies
Woman rescues baby kangaroo from dead mother's pouch
Missing Iowa student found dead, family says
Thales to provide new minehunting system to U.K. Royal Navy
'Batman' driving Batmobile pulled over on Ontario road
 
Back to Article
/