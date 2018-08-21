Khloe Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian attend the Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Angel Ball on November 21, 2016. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers warm up prior to playing the Chicago Bulls on December 21, 2017. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of True wearing an all-pink ensemble. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian is giving fans a fresh glimpse of her "sweet" daughter.

The 34-year-old television personality shared a picture of True, her 4-month-old daughter with Tristan Thompson, wearing an all-pink ensemble Monday on Instagram.

Kardashian dressed her baby girl in a frilly dress with lace and eyelet detail. True also sported a matching headband and diamond stud earrings.

"Hi my sweet True!!" Kardashian captioned the post, adding several heart eyes emojis. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave birth to True in April following reports Thompson cheated during her pregnancy. The couple stepped out together Friday in Los Angeles after returning from a trip to Mexico.

"She's needed some relaxing time, and time with Tristan," a source told People. "And she deserves it! She's the best mom and is so devoted to True."

"She's glad things are going well with Tristan," the insider added. "She can forgive him and move on, but I don't think she'll ever forget."

Kardashian referred to True as her "best friend" in a post earlier this month. She told fans in July that it's "honestly so great being a mommy."