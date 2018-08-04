Trending Stories

K-Pop star Hyuna and E'Dawn confirm dating rumors
Lamorne Morris cast in 'Bloodshot' starring Vin Diesel
BTS spends 10th consecutive week on Billboard 200
'Fargo': Chris Rock to star in Season 4
Maya Rudolph wants to shake up her marriage in 'Forever' trailer

Photo Gallery

 
Happy birthday 'Harry Potter:' The cast through the years

Latest News

'My 600-lb Life' star L.B. Bonner dead at 30
Julia Ormand to star in BBC series 'Gold Digger'
Nearly 400 now sickened in suspected McDonald's salad outbreak
'American Horror Story' renewed for Season 10
California office pool wins $543M Mega Millions jackpot
 
Back to Article
/