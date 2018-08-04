'My 600-lb Life' star L.B. Bonner dead at 30

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- James "LB" Bonner, who appeared on this past season of the docu-series My 600-lb Life, has died. He was 30.

"On the show, viewers saw L.B. struggle with obesity following a tragic accident that claimed his right leg," TLC said in a statement Friday.

The cable network added: "Even though he once weighed 650 pounds, L.B.'s hard work and dedication helped get him in the 200-pound range. His spirit and determination as displayed through his story, quickly made L.B. a fan-favorite, and family & friends have taken to L.B.'s Facebook page to commemorate his life. TLC was deeply saddened to hear of L.B.'s passing and is honored to have shared his honest and courageous story on My 600-lb Life."

TLC urged anyone suffering from emotional distress to seek help, and shared the website suicidepreventionlifeline.org and the number for the suicide prevention hotline 1-800-273-8255.

TMZ reported the television personality was found dead of a gunshot wound in a ditch in a South Carolina park.

Police had been making a welfare check Thursday night when they found his body.

The circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.