Julia Ormand to star in BBC series 'Gold Digger'

Actress Julia Ormond has signed on to star in the BBC series "Gold Digger." File Photo by Danny Moloshok/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sabrina and Legends of the Fall actress Julia Ormond is to star in Gold Digger, a six-part drama on the BBC.

Written by Marnie Dickens, the saga is about Julia Day, a woman who falls in love with a much younger man and the impact it has on her family. Vanessa Caswill is on board to direct the first three episodes.

"This is a fabulously written piece exploring family dynamics and I feel extraordinarily grateful to have been cast in Gold Digger and to be working with Vanessa and Marnie," Ormand said in a statement.

No other casting has been announced yet.

"I'm thrilled to have the hugely talented Julia Ormond bringing our heroine to life. I couldn't be happier to be working with the BBC and Mainstreet on a drama that puts an older woman unequivocally at the heart of the action," Dickens said.

Ormond, 55, was most recently seen in the Starz/Amazon miniseries Howards End. Her other credits include Incorporated, Mad Men and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.