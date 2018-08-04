'American Horror Story' renewed for Season 10

Emma Roberts attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Evan Peters arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 FX Annual All-Star Party on March 15 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sarah Paulson's "American Horror Story" has been renewed for a 10th season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- FX has renewed its creepy anthology series American Horror Story for Season 10.

"There's more horror to come. #AHSFX has been renewed for a 10th season," the show's Twitter account said Friday.

Season 8, subtitled Apocalypse, is scheduled to premiere Sept. 12 on the cable network.

Each season of the series has a different setting, theme and characters, but a core group of actors -- including Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Kathy Bates and Evan Peters -- typically return each year for the new story.

The casting and locale for Seasons 9 and 10 have not yet been disclosed, but Season 8 is expected to be a crossover of Seasons 1 and 3 -- Murder House and Coven.