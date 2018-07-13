Celebrities defend Asia Argento after Anthony Bourdain's death

July 13 (UPI) -- Celebrities are defending Asia Argento from "vicious cyberbullying" and "repulsive slander" in the wake of Anthony Bourdain's death.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, actress Mira Sorvino and other stars supported Argento and the #MeToo movement in an open letter published Thursday in the Los Angeles Times following Bourdain's suicide.

The stars remembered Bourdain, who died June 8, as "an unwavering supporter of women and the #MeToo movement." They also praised Argento, a central figure of #MeToo since accusing Harvey Weinstein in October of sexual assault.

"[Asia] has been accused of everything from causing her boyfriend's suicide to trying to use her 'survivor status' and the #MeToo movement to advance her career," the letter reads.

"There has long been a traditional narrative of blaming, vilifying and martyring courageous women. We reject that narrative. If there is one thing we know with unwavering confidence, 'sexual violence victim' is not a title anyone wants attached to themselves."

Crews, Sorvino and the other stars, including actresses Rose McGowan and Olivia Munn, implored readers "to believe" and "stand up" for Argento and others survivors of sexual assault.

"We understand sexual harassment and assault are global epidemics. Our request for Asia is a request for any and all survivors. Our standing up for her is standing up to any and all bullies," the letter reads. "We ask you to stand with us, as we stand with Asia."

Argento said in a tweet the day of Bourdain's suicide that she was "devastated" by the celebrity chef and television personality's death.

"He was my love, my rock, my protector," the actress wrote. "My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine."