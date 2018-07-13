Home / Entertainment News / TV

Ellen Pompeo celebrates Sandra Oh's Emmy nomination

The actresses co-starred in Seasons 1 through 10 of the ABC series "Grey's Anatomy."
By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 13, 2018 at 9:26 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3

July 13 (UPI) -- Ellen Pompeo is "so incredibly happy" about Sandra Oh's Emmy nomination.

The 48-year-old actress congratulated Oh, her former Grey's Anatomy co-star, in a tweet Friday following the star's landmark Emmy nod for the BBC America series Killing Eve.

Oh had reacted to her nomination in a tweet Thursday while spending time with actress Michelle Krusiec. Pompeo re-tweeted the post.

"Yes!!! So incredibly happy for @IamSandraOh who deserves this more than anyone," she added. "No one can touch this girls dedication to story telling or her talent."

Oh plays Eve Polastri on Killing Eve, and is up for Best Actress in a Drama Series for the role. She is the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated in the category.

Pompeo portrays Meredith Grey on Grey's Anatomy, while Oh played Cristina Yang in Seasons 1 through 10 of the ABC media drama. Oh discussed the possibility of her return in an interview with Variety in April.

"I'm just going to say no. I'm just going to put that down there because it's been four years since then, and I've really got to try and create much more of a separation," the actress explained. "Even though I could just talk on and on and on about that show what I feel like I learned from it and continue learning from it."

"It was so special, lightning in a bottle that's lasted for over a decade," the added.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Netflix, Sandra Oh nab landmark Emmy nominations Netflix, Sandra Oh nab landmark Emmy nominations
'Game of Thrones,' 'SNL,' 'Westworld' lead the Emmy field 'Game of Thrones,' 'SNL,' 'Westworld' lead the Emmy field
'Fortnite' Season 5 launches with new areas, all-terrain golf cart 'Fortnite' Season 5 launches with new areas, all-terrain golf cart
Emily Ratajkowski shows off two-stone engagement ring Emily Ratajkowski shows off two-stone engagement ring
Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul