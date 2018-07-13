Kat Von D shares her wedding video: 'Here's to true love!'

July 13 (UPI) -- Kat Von D is giving fans an in-depth look into her wedding.

The 36-year-old tattoo artist and television personality posted a video of her gothic-inspired nuptials Thursday after tying the knot with Leafar Seyer, born Rafael Reyes, in June.

The full-length video on YouTube features comments from Von D, Seyer and their friends, and shows the entirety of the couple's wedding ceremony.

"Thanks to her, I'm seeing life through a different lens and everything, everything is so much brighter," Seyer says in the video. "I owe her my life, I really do. I owe her my life. I had no idea I was dying inside."

"He is the most kind, intellectual, beautiful person I've ever met," Von D adds. "The way he loves me... some days I just wake up and I almost feel undeserving of it. I've never been loved the way Rafael loves me."

Von D also shared a shorter clip on Instagram.

"Hope you all loved watching our wedding video," she wrote. "Having watched it with @prayers, and crying together, [in the most joyous way], has left us with our hearts are filled to the brim with love + gratitude for one another. Here's to True Love!"

Von D and Seyer initially wed in February, and married again in front of family and friends June 2 during Von D's pregnancy. The tattoo artist is expecting a son and intends to name her baby boy Leafar after Seyer's stage name.

"When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys! We are pregnant and having a baby boy," Seyer announced in May.