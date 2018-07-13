Home / Entertainment News

Kat Von D shares her wedding video: 'Here's to true love!'

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 13, 2018 at 9:57 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Kat Von D is giving fans an in-depth look into her wedding.

The 36-year-old tattoo artist and television personality posted a video of her gothic-inspired nuptials Thursday after tying the knot with Leafar Seyer, born Rafael Reyes, in June.

The full-length video on YouTube features comments from Von D, Seyer and their friends, and shows the entirety of the couple's wedding ceremony.

"Thanks to her, I'm seeing life through a different lens and everything, everything is so much brighter," Seyer says in the video. "I owe her my life, I really do. I owe her my life. I had no idea I was dying inside."

"He is the most kind, intellectual, beautiful person I've ever met," Von D adds. "The way he loves me... some days I just wake up and I almost feel undeserving of it. I've never been loved the way Rafael loves me."

Von D also shared a shorter clip on Instagram.

"Hope you all loved watching our wedding video," she wrote. "Having watched it with @prayers, and crying together, [in the most joyous way], has left us with our hearts are filled to the brim with love + gratitude for one another. Here's to True Love!"

Von D and Seyer initially wed in February, and married again in front of family and friends June 2 during Von D's pregnancy. The tattoo artist is expecting a son and intends to name her baby boy Leafar after Seyer's stage name.

"When I thought I had it all. Life gifts me with the greatest of joys! We are pregnant and having a baby boy," Seyer announced in May.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Netflix, Sandra Oh nab landmark Emmy nominations Netflix, Sandra Oh nab landmark Emmy nominations
'Game of Thrones,' 'SNL,' 'Westworld' lead the Emmy field 'Game of Thrones,' 'SNL,' 'Westworld' lead the Emmy field
'Fortnite' Season 5 launches with new areas, all-terrain golf cart 'Fortnite' Season 5 launches with new areas, all-terrain golf cart
Emily Ratajkowski shows off two-stone engagement ring Emily Ratajkowski shows off two-stone engagement ring
Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul Chloe Bennet confirms she is dating YouTube star Logan Paul