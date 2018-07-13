Kenya Moore shares baby bump photo: '#BabyDaly is growing!'

July 13 (UPI) -- Mom-to-be Kenya Moore is proud of her "growing" baby bump.

The 47-year-old television personality showed off her belly in an Instagram post Thursday after announcing she's expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly.

Moore posted a slideshow of mirror selfies from her bedroom. The pregnant star bared her baby bump in a turquoise bra top and black leggings.

"#BabyDaly is growing! I'm feeling much better now and baby is giving me amazing skin and I'm not having crazy cravings. Actually, I'm eating less bc baby is moving up," Moore shared in the caption.

"So far all the tests and ultrasounds say baby is healthy! Thank God. Please continue to pray for our family! #miraclebaby #weloveyou #itsnevertoolate #GodsSpeed #ThatsMrsDalyToYou #babybump," she added.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed her pregnancy during the Season 10 reunion in April, and posted a video of an ultrasound in June.

"My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family," she said at the time.

Moore shared a sweet moment with her Real Housewives co-star Kandi Burruss during a run-in at the airport later in the month. The pair both posted a photo of Burruss cradling Moore's baby bump.

"I ran into my baby momma at the airport! @thekenyamoore I'm so excited for you!" Burruss said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes, Shereé Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams. Page Six reported this week that Moore won't return as a series regular in Season 11.