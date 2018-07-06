Home / Entertainment News

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin spotted holding hands in New York

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 6, 2018 at 12:18 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3

July 6 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are fueling new dating rumors.

E! News reported the 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old model stepped out to dinner Thursday in New York.

Bieber and Baldwin were spotted holding hands outside Nobu restaurant in Manhattan, according to Entertainment Tonight. The singer wore a T-shirt and shorts, while Baldwin sported Versace jeans with a matching denim jacket.

Bieber and Baldwin were seen in Brooklyn earlier in the day. The pair's appearance reportedly caused a frenzy among fans.

People said Bieber and Baldwin celebrated the Fourth of July in the Hamptons. The pair were spotted smiling while enjoying a beach day and picnic Tuesday.

Bieber and Baldwin are longtime friends who were first romantically linked in 2014. The pair were spotted kissing in New York in mid-June after re-sparking dating rumors earlier in the month.

"They have finally cleared the air and rekindled their friendship, and realized they genuinely have a lot of fun together," a source told E! News.

Bieber previously dated Selena Gomez, while Baldwin was recently linked to Shawn Mendes.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement
Willow Palin celebrates at bachelorette party with mom, sisters Willow Palin celebrates at bachelorette party with mom, sisters
Michael Buble expecting daughter with Luisana Lopilato Michael Buble expecting daughter with Luisana Lopilato
Tina Turner's son Craig dead of apparent suicide Tina Turner's son Craig dead of apparent suicide
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith no longer say they're 'married' Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith no longer say they're 'married'