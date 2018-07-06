Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin spotted holding hands in New York

July 6 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are fueling new dating rumors.

E! News reported the 24-year-old singer and 21-year-old model stepped out to dinner Thursday in New York.

Bieber and Baldwin were spotted holding hands outside Nobu restaurant in Manhattan, according to Entertainment Tonight. The singer wore a T-shirt and shorts, while Baldwin sported Versace jeans with a matching denim jacket.

Bieber and Baldwin were seen in Brooklyn earlier in the day. The pair's appearance reportedly caused a frenzy among fans.

People said Bieber and Baldwin celebrated the Fourth of July in the Hamptons. The pair were spotted smiling while enjoying a beach day and picnic Tuesday.

Bieber and Baldwin are longtime friends who were first romantically linked in 2014. The pair were spotted kissing in New York in mid-June after re-sparking dating rumors earlier in the month.

"They have finally cleared the air and rekindled their friendship, and realized they genuinely have a lot of fun together," a source told E! News.

Bieber previously dated Selena Gomez, while Baldwin was recently linked to Shawn Mendes.