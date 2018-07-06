Kylie Jenner says daughter Stormi has the 'cutest' personality

July 6 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner couldn't help but gush about daughter Stormi in an update Thursday.

The 20-year-old television personality discussed 5-month-old Stormi with fans on Twitter after welcoming the infant with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, in February.

Jenner started answering fan questions after tweeting about the big screen adaptation of Ready Player One. One person asked the new mom how Stormi is doing.

"changing almost every week now it seems like. she has the cutest personality :)," she responded.

Jenner gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1 following months of pregnancy rumors. She said in Snapchat videos last week that she is already planning her daughter's first birthday party, according to E! News.

"Stormi is gonna be five months this weekend, which really is trippin' me out," the star said in one clip.

"That means we're halfway to a year, almost, and I'm already thinking about her first birthday and how it's gonna be epic, okay?" she added, before noting her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian already threw a unicorn-themed party for their daughters.

Jenner had shared a photo of herself with Stormi at North West and Penelope Disick's birthday party in May. She deleted all pictures showing her daughter's face the next month.