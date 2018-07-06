Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra spotted in New York with his family

July 6 (UPI) -- Rumored couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were spotted Wednesday in New York with the musician's family.

The 25-year-old musician and 35-year-old actress spent the Fourth of July with Jonas' brother Joe Jonas, Joe's fiancee, Sophie Turner, and other family and friends, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Jonas and Chopra took a bike ride with Joe and Turner on the Upper West Side. Chopra was seen wrapping an arm around Jonas and touching the actor's hair.

"Joe and Sophia rode faster with a pack of friends, while Nick and Priyanka were in the back," a source told E! News.

Chopra later joined Jonas' family, including his brother Kevin Jonas, sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and nieces Alena and Valentina, on a rooftop terrace to watch fireworks. Jonas posted a photo of himself with Joe, Kevin and brother Frankie Jonas.

"Brothers. The tradition continues," he captioned the picture.

Brothers. The tradition continues. 🇺🇸 A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

Jonas and Chopra were first linked in May after spending Memorial Day weekend together. Jonas took the Quantico star as his date to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli's wedding in Atlantic City, N.J. in June.