Joanna Gaines posts photo of Chip holding son Crew

July 6 (UPI) -- Joanna Gaines captured a sweet moment Thursday between husband Chip Gaines and their son Crew.

The 40-year-old television personality shared a picture on Instagram of Chip holding a sleeping Crew.

The photo shows two-week-old Crew napping on Chip's lap. Chip can be seen wearing the hospital bracelet from his son's birth, which Joanna said is a family tradition.

"Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5," she captioned the post.

Joanna is also parent to 13-year-old Drake, 12-year-old son Duke, 12-year-old daughter Ella and 8-year-old daughter Emmie with Chip. She gave birth to Crew on June 23.

"Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn't be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early," the star said at the time. "Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers."

Joanna shared a cute photo of Crew in his nursery last week, saying her baby boy was "settling in" well.

"It's been a little over a week and he's settling in just fine," she captioned the picture.

Joanna and Chip came to fame on the HGTV series Fixer Upper. The show ended in April after a five-season run.