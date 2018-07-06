Home / Entertainment News / TV

Joanna Gaines posts photo of Chip holding son Crew

By Annie Martin Follow @littlemannie   |  July 6, 2018 at 11:50 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

July 6 (UPI) -- Joanna Gaines captured a sweet moment Thursday between husband Chip Gaines and their son Crew.

The 40-year-old television personality shared a picture on Instagram of Chip holding a sleeping Crew.

The photo shows two-week-old Crew napping on Chip's lap. Chip can be seen wearing the hospital bracelet from his son's birth, which Joanna said is a family tradition.

"Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on. #5," she captioned the post.

Joanna is also parent to 13-year-old Drake, 12-year-old son Duke, 12-year-old daughter Ella and 8-year-old daughter Emmie with Chip. She gave birth to Crew on June 23.

"Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here & we couldn't be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early," the star said at the time. "Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers."

Joanna shared a cute photo of Crew in his nursery last week, saying her baby boy was "settling in" well.

"It's been a little over a week and he's settling in just fine," she captioned the picture.

It's been a little over a week and he's settling in just fine 🧡

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

Joanna and Chip came to fame on the HGTV series Fixer Upper. The show ended in April after a five-season run.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Willow Palin celebrates at bachelorette party with mom, sisters Willow Palin celebrates at bachelorette party with mom, sisters
David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement David Foster's daughters Sara, Erin react to his new engagement
Michael Buble expecting daughter with Luisana Lopilato Michael Buble expecting daughter with Luisana Lopilato
Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger work out together Hugh Jackman, Arnold Schwarzenegger work out together
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith no longer say they're 'married' Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith no longer say they're 'married'