WWE to air WrestleMania week of programming on USA

March 30 (UPI) -- WWE is set to air a special week of programming on the USA Network in the lead up to the company's biggest event of the year, WrestleMania.

WrestleMania Week will start on Monday with the usual airing of Raw followed by Smackdown Live on Tuesday. WrestleMania's Greatest Moments, a retrospective on the big show, will then air on Thursday at 8/7c followed by an hour-long special presentation of WWE's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday at 10/9c.

The official WrestleMania Kickoff Show, that features predictions and commentary with host Renee Young alongside other all-star guests, will be aired on USA on Sunday April 8 at 6 p.m. ET right before the event takes place on the WWE Network or pay-per-view.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will feature legends such as Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim and Mark Henry receiving WWE's highest honor.

WrestleMania 34 is set to feature marquee matches such as Universal Champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle teaming up to take on authority figures Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, WWE Champion AJ Styles defending his title against Shinsuke Nakamura and Daniel Bryan returning to in-ring action as he teams up with Shane McMahon to take on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn among others.