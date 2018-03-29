WWE's The Miz and Maryse welcome first child, a baby girl

March 29 (UPI) -- WWE power couple The Miz (Michael Mizanin) and Maryse Ouellet have announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Monroe Sky Mizanin.

"Of course our little girl arrived early. Welcome to the world Monroe Sky Mizanin 3/27/18 11:40pm," The Miz said on Instagram Wednesday alongside a black and white photo of Monroe's hand being held inside her mother and father's hand.

The Miz and Maryse, who tied the knot in February 2014, announced that they were expecting their first child on Monday Night Raw in September. The Total Divas stars held a pink-themed baby shower in February that was attended by Avril Lavigne, Ryan Cabrera and WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler.

The couple are set to be featured in their own reality series outside Total Divas on the USA Network titled Miz & Mrs. The show, set to debut sometime in 2018, will follow The Miz and Maryse as they become parents for the first time.

The Miz will be defending his Intercontinental Championship April 8 at WrestleMania 34 against Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a Triple Threat Match.