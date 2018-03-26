Paul Heyman to induct Goldberg into WWE Hall of Fame

March 26 (UPI) -- Paul Heyman, the advocate for Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, is set to induct Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 34 Week on April 6.

Heyman shared the ring with Goldberg multiple times from October 2016 to April 2017 as the former World Champion returned to WWE for the first time in 12 years to begin a lengthy feud with Lesnar.

Heyman was present ringside when Goldberg shockingly defeated Lesnar at Survivor Series in mere minutes and when the two rivals collided for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. Heyman also received a Spear from Goldberg during a confrontation on Raw.

"Heyman is never one to pull any punches or mince words. What will he have to say when he presents Goldberg to the WWE Universe to receive sports-entertainment's highest honor?" WWE said.

Goldberg, one of the biggest stars in WCW throughout the '90s, is a three-time World Champion who enjoyed an unprecedented undefeated streak from 1997-1998. The 51-year-old has also enjoyed feuds with Hulk Hogan, Diamond Dallas Page, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018 also includes Mark Henry, Hillbilly Jim, Jeff Jarrett, Ivory, tag team The Dudley Boyz, Warrior Award recipient Jarrius 'JJ' Robertson and Kid Rock, who will be put into the celebrity wing. The class will be inducted April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.