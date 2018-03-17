Kim Kardashian shares new photo of infant daughter Chicago

March 17 (UPI) -- Reality television personality Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram Saturday morning a new photo of her infant daughter Chicago.

"Morning cutie," she captioned the image of her wide-awake baby, who is lying in her crib and wearing pink pajamas and a white bib. The snapshot has already gotten more than 2.5 million views since it was posted.

Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, welcomed their third child via surrogate in January, E! News noted. They are also the parents of daughter North West, 4, and son Saint West, 2.