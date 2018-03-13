Khloe Kardashian wishes Tristan Thompson 'the happiest of birthdays'

March 13 (UPI) -- Khloe Kardashian is celebrating boyfriend Tristan Thompson's birthday.

The pregnant 33-year-old television personality dedicated a sweet message to the NBA star on his 27th birthday Tuesday.

"To the happiest of birthdays my love! How special is this thing called life that we share together?!" Kardashian captioned a photo of herself kissing Thompson at the surprise birthday party he threw her in June.

"I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man!" she gushed. "I hope this year brings you all that you dream of! You will forever be my always! I love you baby!"

Kardashian and Thompson confirmed in September that they're expecting their first child, and later told fans they're having a daughter. The couple celebrated with family and friends, including Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner, at a baby shower Sunday.

"Had the most unbelievable baby shower - we felt so much love!" the mom-to-be said on Instagram. "So grateful to be surrounded by a beautiful support system."

Kardashian's clothing line, Good American, will launch a maternity collection, Good Mama, on Thursday. The television personality showed off her baby bump in an ad for the collection Monday on Instagram.

"@goodamerican #GoodMama Launches Thursday 3.15.2018," she captioned the photo.