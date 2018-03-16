Kendall Jenner says she's 'good' on having kids: 'I can wait'

March 16 (UPI) -- Kendall Jenner says she's "good" on having kids any time soon.

The 22-year-old model denied she has "baby fever" on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show following sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's pregnancies. Kylie gave birth to daughter Stormi in February.

"I have moments when I'm like, 'Do I have baby fever? Do I want a baby right now?' But I don't, I don't," Kendall told host Ellen DeGeneres.

"I'm good. I can wait for a little while longer. It's awesome because I have all these little babies to play with, so I can play with them and then just give them back," she said of her nieces and nephews.

Kendall is aunt to Stormi and 11 other nieces and nephews, including Kim Kardashian's 2-month-old daughter, Chicago West. She said in the April issue of Vogue that seeing Kylie become a mom felt "different" than with her half-sisters.

"It's not that it's more exciting than any other births in the family -- it's different exciting, because she's my baby sister who I grew up with," the star said of Kylie, 20.

"We all grew up in twos," she added, referencing Kylie and their eight half-siblings. "So to see my best friend growing up have a baby? It's already made us even closer."

Kendall also addressed her sexuality in the Vogue interview, saying she doesn't have a "gay bone" in her body. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly dating NBA player Blake Griffin.