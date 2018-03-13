Kim Kardashian says baby No. 4 would be her last child

March 13 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian doesn't plan on having more than four children.

The 37-year-old television personality discussed the possibility of more kids in the April issue of Elle after welcoming her third, daughter Chicago West, with husband Kanye West in January.

"I dunno. My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," Kardashian told the magazine before saying four children would be her max.

"I don't think I could handle more than that," she explained. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

Kardashian used a gestational carrier for Chicago after experiencing difficult births with daughter North, now 4, and son Saint, 2. She would have liked to carry Chicago herself, although she said she "hated" being pregnant.

"I hated being pregnant," the star declared in the interview. "But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own."

"[Not having] control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience," she said of using a gestational carrier. "I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

Kardashian denied reports in January that she was already planning on having a fourth child, calling the rumors "fake news." E! News reported at the time that Kardashian and West were "content" with their family of five.

"They definitely aren't planning or discussing having another child yet," a source said. "Kim always says she wants 'a million kids,' but they aren't acting on it currently. They're happy in love with their family right now."