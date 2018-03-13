Home / Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner's grandmother cradles Stormi in new photo

"i mean... does it get any better than this?" Jenner said of the sweet moment.
By Annie Martin  |  March 13, 2018 at 9:56 AM
March 13 (UPI) -- Kylie Jenner's grandmother cradles the star's infant daughter in a cute new photo.

Jenner, 20, captured a sweet moment between grandmother Mary Jo "M.J." Houghton and daughter Stormi that she shared with her followers Sunday on Instagram.

The picture shows Houghton smiling and gazing down at Stormi, who contentedly sucks on a pacifier. Jenner also posted a close-up snapshot of Stormi holding onto Houghton's thumb.

"i mean... does it get any better than this?" she captioned the post.

Houghton is mother to Jenner's mom, Kris Jenner. Kylie, who welcomed Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott in February, said in a Twitter Q&A with fans Monday that Kris was supportive of her pregnancy.

"she was sooo supportive. I love my mama," the star wrote.

Kris gushed about her growing family on Monday's episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show. In addition to Kylie, her daughter Kim Kardashian recently welcomed another girl, while daughter Khloe Kardashian is expecting.

"It is such an exciting time. It really is. So many blessings and so many grandchildren," the 62-year-old television personality said. "After Khloe, that makes nine. Six kids, nine grandchildren -- I am officially outnumbered."

