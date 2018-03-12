Sweden's Princess Madeleine introduces new daughter Adrienne

March 12 (UPI) -- Swedish royal Princess Madeleine says she named her new daughter Adrienne.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland shared her baby girl's name and a sweet photo of the infant with her two other children, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas, on her new Instagram account.

"Adrienne Josephine Alice," Princess Madeleine wrote in a post Monday after announcing her Instagram account on her official Facebook page.

The picture shows 4-year-old Princess Leonore and 2-year-old Prince Nicolas cuddling with Princess Adrienne between them on a couch. Princess Madeleine shares her children with husband Chris O'Neill.

"Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home," she captioned the snapshot.

Princess Adrienne was born Friday at Danderyd Hospital outside Stockholm. The Swedish royal court posted a first photo of the infant the same day on its official Instagram account.

"Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill's newborn daughter photographed at Danderyd Hospital earlier today [photo by]: Mr. Christopher O'Neill," the caption reads.

Princess Madeleine married O'Neill in June 2013. She is the youngest of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's three children.