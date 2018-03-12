Home / Entertainment News

Sweden's Princess Madeleine introduces new daughter Adrienne

By Annie Martin  |  March 12, 2018 at 9:34 AM
March 12 (UPI) -- Swedish royal Princess Madeleine says she named her new daughter Adrienne.

The 35-year-old Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland shared her baby girl's name and a sweet photo of the infant with her two other children, Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas, on her new Instagram account.

"Adrienne Josephine Alice," Princess Madeleine wrote in a post Monday after announcing her Instagram account on her official Facebook page.

The picture shows 4-year-old Princess Leonore and 2-year-old Prince Nicolas cuddling with Princess Adrienne between them on a couch. Princess Madeleine shares her children with husband Chris O'Neill.

"Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home," she captioned the snapshot.

Leonore and Nicolas welcoming their little sister home ❤️

A post shared by Princess Madeleine of Sweden (@princess_madeleine_of_sweden) on

Princess Adrienne was born Friday at Danderyd Hospital outside Stockholm. The Swedish royal court posted a first photo of the infant the same day on its official Instagram account.

"Princess Madeleine and Mr. Christopher O'Neill's newborn daughter photographed at Danderyd Hospital earlier today [photo by]: Mr. Christopher O'Neill," the caption reads.

Princess Madeleine married O'Neill in June 2013. She is the youngest of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's three children.

