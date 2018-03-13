Alicia Vikander wears gold gown to 'Tomb Raider' premiere

March 13 (UPI) -- Alicia Vikander dazzled in a gold gown on the red carpet Monday.

The 29-year-old Swedish actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Tomb Raider with director Roar Uthaug and co-star Walton Goggins.

Vikander turned heads in a Louis Vuitton dress with shimmering floral brocade and an off-shoulder neckline. She couldn't help but gush about her look in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the event.

"I'm a very lucky girl," the star said.

Vikander will star as Lara Croft following Angelina Jolie's turn as the archeologist and adventurer in two films. She prepared for the role with weight training and rock climbing, which have become part of her normal fitness routine.

"I think I do much more weight training," the actress shared. "I've actually gone climbing quite a lot. That was something that I didn't do before I started this film."

Tomb Raider also stars Dominic West, Daniel Wu and Kristin Scott Thomas. The movie opens in theaters Friday, March 16.