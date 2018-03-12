Home / Entertainment News

Kylie Jenner says her pregnancy was a 'perfect' experience

By Annie Martin  |  March 12, 2018 at 12:40 PM
March 12 (UPI) -- New mom Kylie Jenner says her pregnancy was a "perfect" experience.

The 20-year-old television personality answered fan questions about her pregnancy and daughter Stormi in a series of tweets Sunday after welcoming the infant with boyfriend Travis Scott.

"there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol," she responded after a fan asked what the "worst part" of her pregnancy was. "I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot."

Jenner did say, however, that she experienced food cravings while pregnant. Her number one craving was Eggo waffles, although she was also partial to donuts and fast food from In-N-Out.

"Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven't had one since i had her. so strange! Lol," the star said.

"Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too," she added.

Jenner said she and Scott were "soooo surprised" to learn they were expecting a daughter because they were convinced they were having a baby boy. The couple welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, and have been adjusting to parenthood since.

"He's the best," Jenner said of Scott and his new role as dad.

Jenner said she loves "all" of Stormi, although one of her favorite features is her daughter's "little toes." She showed off Stormi's foot in a Snapchat video in February, and posted a cute photo of her daughter sleeping last week.

