Prince William, Kate Middleton visit Norway

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting snowy Norway.

The 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge and pregnant 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge touched down Thursday at Oslo Gardermoen Airport, where they were greeted by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

Prince William and Middleton wore coordinating blue outfits for the official royal outing, with the prince in a navy suit, overcoat and red tie, and Middleton in a blue empire-waist dress and high-neck coat.

Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit escorted Prince William and Middleton to the Royal Palace in Oslo. The pair were welcomed by King Harald V and Princess Martha, along with other members of the royal family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are welcomed to Norway by the Norwegian Royal Family #RoyalVisitNorway," Kensington Palace captioned a series of photos on Twitter.

Prince William and Middleton's trip to Norway follows the couple's official royal visit to Sweden. The pair spent two days in Sweden, and were forced to cancel their final outing Thursday due to snow.

"Unfortunately the snowy weather in Stockholm today has meant that TRH's travel plans have had to be changed. Their morning's engagement at Uppsala Airbase will not go ahead," Kensington Palace announced.

Prince William and Middleton are making the rounds ahead of the birth of their third child. The couple, who already share 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, announced in September that they're expecting again.