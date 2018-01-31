Patrick J. Adams to depart 'Suits' with Meghan Markle

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Suits star Patrick J. Adams will depart the long-running legal drama.

USA Network confirmed the 36-year-old actor will leave the show after Season 7 following news actress Meghan Markle will also exit the series.

"At the end of this season, we bid farewell to Mike Ross," the network tweeted Tuesday, referencing Adams' character, Mike Ross. "Thank you @halfadams for being the ultimate Suitor."

Adams expressed his "love and gratitude" to the Suits cast, crew and fans in a news release about his departure.

"Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It has been an honor working with and for each and every one of you," he said. "I'm excited to now step across the screen and become solely a fan of a show that I know has much more in store in the years to come."

USA Network had confirmed in November that Markle, who plays Rachel Zane, will leave the series after Season 7. The news broke the same day the 36-year-old actress announced her engagement to British royal Prince Harry.

"Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her," the network said at the time. "We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best."

Suits will air a two-hour Season 7 finale featuring Adams and Markle on April 25. USA Network renewed the series for an eighth season Tuesday without the starring pair.