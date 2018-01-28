Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx spotted together at Pre-Grammy Gala

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Rumored couple Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were photographed together at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Awards Gala in New York Saturday.

People magazine said Holmes and Foxx sat at the same table, but the actress scooted into a different seat when Davis was giving a speech.

The famed music producer joked about the move from the stage.

"This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else," Davis said, adding, "If you're going to sit together what better night than tonight?"

Holmes and Foxx reunited at the same table later in the evening and were spotted laughing and dancing together.

E! News said Holmes helped Foxx celebrate his 50th birthday and they attended an event at the Privé Revaux Eyewear's flagship store together last month.

The stars were also seen holding hands during a beach outing in September.

Foxx and Holmes have been linked for years, but have yet to officially confirm their romance.

Holmes divorced Tom Cruise, Foxx's Collateral co-star, in 2012. Holmes and Cruise are the parents of 11-year-old Suri Cruise.