Jay-Z honored at gala ahead of Sunday's Grammys ceremony

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Rapper and music mogul Jay-Z was honored with the 2018 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award at Saturday night's Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in New York.

Attendees included Jennifer Hudson, Gladys Knight, Pink, Rita Ora, John Legend, Darren Criss, Luis Fonsi, Shawn Mendes, Cardi B., Zayn Malik and Barry Manilow.

The event was the night before the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which recognizes excellence across all genres of music, is scheduled to take place.

Tony Bennett, Dave Chappelle, Kelly Clarkson, Victor Cruz, Eve, Jim Gaffigan and Katie Holmes were recently added to the list of Grammys presenters for Sunday.

Also expected to hand out trophies at the show at Manhattan's Madison Square Garden are Nick Jonas, Anna Kendrick, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shemar Moore, Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman, Hailee Steinfeld and Donnie Wahlberg.

The ceremony -- which is to air on CBS with James Corden as host -- will feature performances by Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Eric Church, Gary Clark Jr., Miley Cyrus, Daddy Yankee, DJ Khaled, Luis Fonsi, Emmylou Harris, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, P!nk, Ben Platt, Rihanna, Zuleyka Rivera, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, Sting, SZA, Bryson Tiller and U2.