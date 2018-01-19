Grammys tribute planned for people killed at concerts in 2017

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Brothers Osborne, Eric Church and Maren Morris are to perform a tribute to those who died at recent music events due to terrorism or gun violence at the Grammy Awards gala.

The artists participated in the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas where 58 people were gunned down on Oct. 1.

Five months earlier, 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

"I will never forget talking to @BrothersOsborne after we played Route 91. I will never forget hearing @EricChurch play 'Why Not Me' after Route 91. Honored to tribute the victims of concert violence with my good friends at #TheGRAMMYs this year. Music heals. #CBS," Morris tweeted.

"Live music events have always provided a safe space for fans to gather in a shared celebration of music. Sadly, that wasn't always the case this past year," Neil Portnow, president/chief executive officer of The Recording Academy, said in a statement. "We believe it's incredibly important to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in these senseless tragedies, and to remind musicians and music lovers alike that live music will continue to be a powerful force that unites us all."

"In many ways, our show encapsulates the year in music," added Ken Ehrlich, executive producer of the Grammy Awards. "Although that usually means a focus on achievement and excellence, sadly, last year was marred by a number of senseless tragedies that took place at live music events. We didn't feel like we'd be doing our jobs if we didn't reflect on these tremendous losses."

James Corden is to host the Jan. 28 ceremony at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Previously announced performers include Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Elton John, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, P!nk, Ben Platt, Sam Smith, SZA and U2.