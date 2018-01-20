Rihanna, DJ Khaled to perform at the Grammys

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced Rihanna, DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller as additional performers for this month's Grammy Awards ceremony in New York.

"We've got some exciting news to kick off the weekend! @djkhaled, @rihanna, and @brysontiller are set to perform at the 60th #GRAMMYs on January 28," the academy tweeted Friday.

Hosted by James Corden, the gala honoring excellence across all genres of music will air on CBS.