Trending
Advertisement
Defense News
July 21, 2021 / 4:54 PM

Russian missile system, Erdogan visit to Cyprus dominate Senate hearing on Turkey

By
Mark Dovich, Medill News Service
Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, an example of which is pictured in 2017, was described by members of a Congressional committee on Wednesday as unacceptable. File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE
Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, an example of which is pictured in 2017, was described by members of a Congressional committee on Wednesday as "unacceptable." File Photo by Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE

WASHINGTON, July 21 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans alike condemned Turkey's 2017 purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system at Wednesday's Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on U.S.-Turkey relations.

The S-400 missile system, originally developed by the Russian military, "poses a significant threat to NATO," said Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

Advertisement

Last year, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Turkey's weapons procurement industry in response to the decision.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, the senior Republican on the committee, called Turkey's purchase of the S-400 system "the most pressing issue" in U.S.-Turkey relations and "unacceptable."

RELATED Turkish F-16s, troops join NATO air policing mission

The word "unacceptable" came up repeatedly as lawmakers from both parties described Turkey's activities in the eastern Mediterranean region and beyond -- from Turkey's poor treatment of its large Kurdish minority to its unilateral military operations in northern Syria.

Turkey's repeated violations of Greek airspace and its military support for Azerbaijan in last year's war with Armenia in and around the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region were also mentioned by multiple senators.

"These are not the actions of a constructive partner, let alone a NATO ally," said Menendez. Turkey has been a member state of the U.S.-led military alliance since 1952.

Advertisement
RELATED Trump administration sanctions Turkey for Russian missile system

Senators directed much of their ire toward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit to Nicosia, the divided capital of Cyprus, where he said that peace talks on the island can take place only between the "two states" which claim territory on the island.

"This violation of international law is unacceptable," said Menendez.

The Turkish leader's visit to Cyprus was timed to coincide with the 47th anniversary of Turkey's invasion of the northern third of the Mediterranean island.

RELATED U.S. military, Georgia defense forces prepare for 'Agile Spirit' exercise

The island remains divided between the majority-Greek, internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and the self-proclaimed, majority-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey.

Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland described U.S.-Turkey relations as "multifaceted and complex" during her testimony.

"There are areas where we are firmly aligned, areas where we don't see eye-to-eye and areas with profound disagreements," she told committee members.

While acknowledging the challenges that many of Turkey's activities pose to U.S. foreign policy objectives, Nuland also highlighted areas of ongoing strong cooperation between Washington and Ankara.

In particular, Nuland highlighted U.S.-Turkey cooperation on counterterrorism operations, Turkey's "critical contributions" to NATO missions worldwide and economic relations between the two countries. Bilateral trade with Turkey topped $26 billion in 2019, according to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

Advertisement

Nuland also praised Turkey for its role as the world's largest refugee host country, as well as its recent offer to deploy troops to secure the international airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, after the departure of U.S. troops.

Turkey' offer to safeguard the Kabul airport is "vital to maintain a strong diplomatic presence in Afghanistan," Nuland said.

Committee members did not discuss President Joe Biden's nomination last week of former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., to serve as Washington's next ambassador to Ankara. No date has been set for that hearing.

The decision has sparked controversy among Armenian American groups, which oppose Flake's nomination due to his previous votes against U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian National Committee of America, a leading Armenian American lobbying group, called for "close scrutiny" of Flake's nomination.

Latest Headlines

F-16s of the D.C. Air National Guard arrive in Saudi Arabia
Defense News // 29 minutes ago
F-16s of the D.C. Air National Guard arrive in Saudi Arabia
July 21 (UPI) -- F-16 fighter planes and District of Columbia Air National Guard members arrived in Saudi Arabia this week to reinforce defenses of the Prince Sultan Air Base, according to the U.S. Air Force.
Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory
Defense News // 1 hour ago
Navy's newest 'berthing barge' leaves the factory
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy's newest auxiliary personnel lighter, a floating berthing vessel, left its Pascagoula, Miss., construction shipyard this week after completion, the branch said on Wednesday.
Philippines' defense secretary seeks 'side agreement' to pact with U.S.
Defense News // 2 hours ago
Philippines' defense secretary seeks 'side agreement' to pact with U.S.
July 21 (UPI) -- The U.S.-Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement will be amended and not terminated, Philippines Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Wednesday.
Travel restrictions lifted at 95% of U.S. military installations
Defense News // 3 hours ago
Travel restrictions lifted at 95% of U.S. military installations
July 21 (UPI) -- With travel restrictions lifted at 95% of U.S. military installations, service members can now get COVID-19 vaccinations without pre-authorization.
U.S., Israel to launch second part of Juniper Falcon exercise this week
Defense News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Israel to launch second part of Juniper Falcon exercise this week
July 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Air Force cargo planes arrived in Israel this week to support Juniper Falcon 21-2, a joint U.S.-Israeli military training exercise, the branch said on Wednesday.
Top Pentagon official urges Congress to change military system for sex assault cases
Defense News // 6 hours ago
Top Pentagon official urges Congress to change military system for sex assault cases
WASHINGTON, July 21 (UPI) -- Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks this week urged a House Armed Services subcommittee this week to give the military the authority to change its justice system for sexual assault cases.
Air Force donates field hospital to Suriname to help fight COVID-19
Defense News // 1 day ago
Air Force donates field hospital to Suriname to help fight COVID-19
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has provided a mobile field hospital to Suriname to assist the South American nation's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the branch announced on Tuesday.
U.S. military, Georgia defense forces prepare for 'Agile Spirit' exercise
Defense News // 1 day ago
U.S. military, Georgia defense forces prepare for 'Agile Spirit' exercise
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. military and Georgia defense forces are about to kick off theAgile Spirit exercise next week at several of the nation of Georgia's military training areas and bases, U.S. Army Europe and Africa said Tuesday.
Textron, General Dynamics picked for Marines' light armored vehicle prototype
Defense News // 1 day ago
Textron, General Dynamics picked for Marines' light armored vehicle prototype
July 20 (UPI) -- Textron Systems and General Dynamics Land Systems each will design a prototype model of a light armored carrier ordered by the U.S. Marine Corps.
USS Donald Cook arrives in Florida after seven-year deployment in Europe
Defense News // 1 day ago
USS Donald Cook arrives in Florida after seven-year deployment in Europe
July 20 (UPI) -- The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Donald Cook arrived this week at its new home port at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., ending a seven-year forward deployment to Naval Station Rota in Spain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
At least 3 shot in Milwaukee during celebrations for Bucks' NBA title
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
Cubs score six in ninth, rally vs. Cardinals
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
U.S. life expectancy drops 1.5 years in 2020 due to pandemic
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/