April 8 (UPI) -- The Air Force released its new mission statement -- "To fly, fight, and win ... airpower anytime, anywhere" -- Thursday in a press release.

The statement is meant to emphasize the "primary advantage and capabilities airpower provides to the nation and joint operations," according to the Air Force.

"As we developed this new mission statement, we consulted Airmen from across the entire spectrum -- enlisted, officers, reservists, guardsmen and civilians," Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., said in the release.

Currently, the "mission" section of the branch's website reads, "The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win in air, space and cyberspace."

Thursday's announcement notes that with the creation of the Space Force at the end of 2019, the Air Force can now focus on airpower and "core air domain missions."

After its creation, the Space Force was mocked as a vanity project of then-President Donald Trump, and is even the subject of a Netflix sitcom.

But Space Force chief Gen. John Raymond said last month that President Joe Biden's backing of the new force demonstrates that space is a national security issue, not a political issue.