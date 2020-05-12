May 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new show Space Force.

The streaming service shared an official poster for the comedy series Tuesday on Twitter.

The poster shows John Malkovich, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow, Steve Carell, Jimmy O. Yang, Ben Schwartz and Diana Silvers (from left to right) eyeing the skies while in costume as their characters.

"Nowhere to go but up," a tagline on the poster reads.

Space Force is co-created by Carell and Greg Daniels, who previously worked together on The Office. The series follows General Mark R. Naird (Carell), Space Force's first Chief of Space Operations, and his team as they establish the new branch of the United States Armed Forces.

Netflix released first-look photos for the series in April showing Naird with his team. Kudrow plays Naird's wife, Maggie Naird, a woman experiencing new growth after supporting her husband's career for two decades.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the show this month that shows Naird assuming his new duties.

Space Force premieres May 29.